Flower
Concentrate
Edible
Cartridge
Pre-roll
Topical
About this dispensary
Firefly - Hamilton
Firefly is a family-owned dispensary established in 2007 in Missoula, Montana, making it the oldest continually operating dispensary in Montana. Every product that we carry is grown and made locally by us. From our wide variety of living-soil grown flower, to our from-scratch line of edibles, to our zero-additive, long-purge concentrates. Our philosophy is that we want to provide products that we ourselves want to use. That is why all of our flower is hand-trimmed, never prepackaged, and our concentrates are purged at low temperatures to produce an incredibly clean product while preserving all of the natural terpenes. Come in and see, smell, and taste the difference!
- 223 S 1st St, Hamilton, MT
- call (406) 361-8142
- visit website
- cash
- ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discount
Hours and Info (MT)
friday
9am - 8pm
saturday
9am - 8pm
sunday
9am - 8pm
monday
9am - 8pm
tuesday
9am - 8pm
wednesday
9am - 8pm
thursday
9am - 8pm
