To view our live menu, and to place an online order, please visit our "Shop" page on our website. Firelands Scientific is a cutting-edge medical cannabis company that combines the best of nature, science and technology to provide patients with natural alternatives to modern synthetic drugs. Our rigorous cultivation and processing standards ensure consistent and reliable cannabis products that earn the confidence of physicians and patients every day. At Firelands Scientific, we have one goal: To provide patients with the highest quality, natural sungrown medicine.