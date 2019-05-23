Djturner05
The people here at great prices are fair awesome specials. I am never disappointed
This store is awesome! My local dispensary is also my favorite. ALL the budtenders at this store are Friendly, Helpful and Super Knowledgable. I will happily continue to frequent this location.
Love it!
Convenient location and they always have the best deals. They have a great rewards program too. Fire Leaf is the only dispensary we use because they have so many different strains, they always pick out the stems, and they are always clean. The employees are always nice and helpful. They always know their products and make great recommendations.
We're so happy to hear you're enjoying our new location! We're happy to help you and go out of our way to make sure you leave with a smile on your face and amazing medical product as well. Thank you for being an amazing customer as well!
We love using Fire Leaf! They always have the best discounts and the best reward program! We have never had any problems and they are always super clean and have great service. I’m so excited that they opened a 2nd south okc location!
Thank you for the fantastic review, we're glad you're loving the new location! We'd love for you to stop by again soon!
Staff is very knowledgeable and super friendly! The best selection of flower I’ve seen yet! High quality cartridges too. I will definitely be back!!
Thank you so much, we can't wait to have you again! :)
im a huge fan
I started going to the Fireleaf on S. Western when I got my card, and I was blown away by their service and knowledge. The new store on SW 104th is even better, in my opinion. been there twice now and each time the budtenders were super helpful and friendly. I was looking for a high CBD strain and whe they didn't have one, they suggested where I could find what I needed. I will definitely be a loyal customer!!!
Reviews like this make us grateful for our wonderful customers like yourself! Our bud tenders thank you for the wonderful review and are always happy to help you find the best product even if we might not have exactly what you're looking for. :)
so normally everything is kosher and well but today I got well paid for 2 grams and got shorted a .5 not saying its a bad place but that was a bummer considering I've been here numerous times
good & great