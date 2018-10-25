shortcakeannie on September 2, 2019

Nice open waiting area once in. Time-consuming when only two people at a time are allowed in the entrance area to be scanned by security. Friendly people but always feel like being rushed. Always out of things, when having to drive a distance to get there it is frustrating that they don't have the strains they show on their site. It would be nice if they had Leafly so an order can be placed online of what they do have available and less time is spent in the dispensary. I will go again only because it is the only dispensary in my area in Delaware.