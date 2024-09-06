We are a boutique operation specializing in growing the highest quality flower using a grow method called aquaponics which is the combination of aquaculture which is raising fish coupled with hydroponics which is farming plants with a water based medium. These 2 components coupled together create a closed symbiotic system both benefiting the plants and the fish and providing a 100% organic environment for them both to thrive. When farming cannabis with aquaponics studies show most growers experience a 40% increase in terpenoid and flavinoid production, a 30% increase in cannabinoids and a 20% increase in yields. All of these components make for a higher quality product with more medicinal properties for the clients using it. Here at Flor Medica we also formulate our own products including vape cartridges, pain balms, body oils, tinctures, edibles and body oils. We strive to use ONLY organic oils and ingredients to create our line of products. We create a clean quality experience for our consumers to enjoy. From the highest quality cannabis derived terpenes for our cartridges and concentrates to the highest quality essential oils for our balms and body products. Here at Flor Medica it is also our mission to eradicate the stigma attached to cannabis users being lazy and not up to par “functional” people in society. Here at Flor Medica we spotlight athletes that use cannabis and we sponsor and support them. We have a team of athletes and academics that compete and educate at the highest level of sports and academia showing once again that cannabis users are not lazy or uneducated people. Research actually tends to show the exact opposite that adult cannabis users tend to be more successful than non-users. This is a stigma we will fight to remove as we stand for the full legalization and normalization of cannabis use and all of its derivatives. All Flor Medica products meet federal requirements for full legal compliance.