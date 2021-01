i cant wait until you guys open. the reason is load balancing! 1 dispensary 168,122 Springfield at least 25% of them are medical then you have clowns coming from out of green county to buy all that product. its crazy i still haven't been able to buy anything from anyone anywhere. it seems even being VIP at Rout66 i still cant get in before products are out. its nuts. anyways i have my Grow Lic. so i have been good. but its killing my electric.