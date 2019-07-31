Potguy710
These guys have the best products and prices in town if you smoke pot come here for all your weed needs
5.0
10 reviews
The customer service is off the hook including their display as well as our products and how much they have and how vastly knowledgeable they are it is wonderful there discounts are crazy good they are an amazing company
Super awesome spot with sweet deals. Highly recommend!
Best place in town for literally everything, I found some really good wax here. But the joints are definitely the best in town I’ll be a lifelong customer for sure, peace and love 👍🏻👌🏻💯💯
Employees are always inviting!
The service is always going above what I need and want!!!! Best selection for my price range and talk about getting deals!!!!! Will keep going back.
Grate store with amazing people who work there ..they came into out little town and took it by storm with there grate solections of flower,wax and edibles..I see big things for Floyd's cannabis in the future here in port Angeles Washington -blake green
Corey helped me find exactly what I wanted. Great products I'm enjoying now, thank you 😎🤘🎸
This store has great selection, everyone is very friendly and welcoming. Wide selection on products and glass! You should stop by if your in town!
Super awesome store with a huge variety to choose from! Staff is very friendly and knowledgeable about all the products! I highly suggest going to Floyd's for all your cannibas and CBD needs!!