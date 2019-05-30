Misstrishx on August 10, 2019

I called to place my order the lady had almost no knowledge about strains, thc% nothing! I say I want the highest thc % vape cartridge and she responds with “oh I don’t know they’re all different”. I almost wanted to laugh but cry, so anyway she didn’t explain to me the concentrate CBD Black + cartridge had to be used with ONLY their pen bc you have to preheat it. Once again no knowledge from the woman and I wasted money buying a pen from them. Then the pen didn’t work (or the concentrate) I called and got a woman with the worst attitude telling me to unscrew it and screw it back in, well no one in my family could unscrew it and she said call back when you have it done. DO NOT WASTE YOUR MONEY HERE! My cartridge that was 300mg BOTH lasted only 3-4 days when that usually always lasts about 7-8 days. I took 3 puffs and the oil went down by like 1/4 of the way. Terrible quality WASTE of money! So aggravated I wasted my money here and the products didn’t even help me!