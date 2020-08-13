This is the most welcoming and well run dispensary I’ve been too. The first close by in Coral Springs, FL. The hours and parking are good. The space is nice but not overwhelming. Some of the Deerfield, FL dispensaries are intimidating. At Fluent, you hardly wait, even on weekends, and everyone is efficient and friendly. I feel comfortable asking questions and they don’t rush you. Today, Raul helped me. He was attentive, patient, and helpful. I look forward to returning soon!