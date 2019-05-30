First-Time Customer Discounts
Save big on your first three visits! First Visit: 25% Discount + free vape pen battery with cartridge purchase Second Visit: 50% off on purchases up to $200 Third Visit: Choose One Get One
Customers who solely purchased Flower as their first purchase may still use the First-Time patient bundle on their first purchase of any non-flower product. * First-time customer bundle is only valid for 90 continuous days after the first purchase is made. *All promotions are non-stackable and cannot be combined with Fluent Rewards redemptions (customer can either use a discount or redeem reward points). *No promotions are applicable to flower, Rosin, Melt or new product sales except Veteran’s discount, unless otherwise noted. *Discounts only apply to Fluent products, unless otherwise noted.
Veterans & Spouses 20% Discount
Veterans and their spouses receive a 20% discount on purchases. Thank you for your service.
Must present a valid VA card. *All promotions are non-stackable and cannot be combined with Fluent Rewards redemptions (customer can either use a discount or redeem reward points). *No promotions are applicable to flower, Rosin, Melt or new product sales except Veteran’s discount, unless otherwise noted. *Discounts only apply to Fluent products, unless otherwise noted.
Silver Sundays 10% off
Seniors join us every Sunday to receive 10% off your purchase.
Must be 55 or older to qualify. *All promotions are non-stackable and cannot be combined with Fluent Rewards redemptions (customer can either use a discount or redeem reward points). *No promotions are applicable to flower, Rosin, Melt or new product sales except Veteran’s discount, unless otherwise noted. *Discounts only apply to Fluent products, unless otherwise noted.