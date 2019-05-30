ThePDmama on August 25, 2019

When they were Knox dispensary, the staff were incredible! They were very helpful, very kind and very knowledgeable! And that was extremely important to this newbie to the MMJ world! Once they changed to Fluent dispensary, IMO, the quality of the staff has diminished. I also do not like that they have changed the names of all of their strains. Their rationale for doing so is to try and change the stigma that has been attached for so long to cannabis. So, for example they call Jack Herer strain - HYDRA; and the Blue Dream strain, they call Baldor. This was incredibly confusing to me as a new cannabis user. I was trying to compare apples to apples and the rest of the cannabis dispensaries seem to have "apples" and Fluent had "oranges". It took me weeks to figure out that Subra was the same as Sour Diesel. Very frustrating! Also, and this really irritates me, is they have some promotional gimmick where however much product you purchase, you get points for those purchases. Those points can eventually be redeemed for product or merchandise. First of all, they didn't even offer or tell me about this particular program. I had to find out on my own and then ask them about it and then they had to sign me up. To make matters worse, there is no way for you to see the amount of points you've accumulated like via an app for your phone or even a website. You are at the mercy of be fluent employees and they don't always know what the hell you're talking about! So I would think that they need to do a little more training with their employees! I also wish they could make it where we could see our points. I actually emailed the company that handles the point system and was griping about how I did not get my discounts for my birthday month and what I got in return was an email showing how many points I had. There was no explanation with it. No breakdown of how the points where accumulated nor how they were spent. I have no idea whether or not I got the credit for my birthday points and eventually I'm going to have to call and have an extensive conversation with them I'm sure, but honestly I'm just not up for it right now. So that's my beef with them!