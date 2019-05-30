4npower on June 6, 2019

Menu can be found here... https://getfluent.com/hanover/ My closest dispensary and I'm very happy. After having visited a few different dispensaries in Pa now, this is hands down the best, and my favorite. Everyone is super friendly as soon as you walk in the door, right down to the security guys. I've only ever waited once, and that was on a Saturday late afternoon which was expected. Even then, with only 2 sales spots, it moved along very quick. Zero wait during the week days. Literally only wait like 30 seconds every visit. By the time you read this, they will have more or be putting them in. It's not a big building to start. They are also very knowledgeable, and aren't scared to look up strain info when asked. Their recommendations are always spot on too. Selection is pretty good even though they are a smaller dispensary. Prices are also good and on par with other bigger dispensaries, and there is usually some sort of weekly special as well. They also offer first time patient, Veterans, and birthday discounts, but I would call to verify that before your first visit. It would be really cool if they had some sort of rewards program, or gave a percent off for their regulars, or people that just spend a lot, but nobody really does that. Definitely worth a visit if you are in the area, and if you live in the area, lucky you!