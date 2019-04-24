Cannafitchick on November 12, 2019

I’ve been to dispensaries all over the United States and in other countries. Needless to say I know what I’m talking about and have high standards. I’ve visited nearly every dispensary Lawton and hands down Fluffy’s has the best flower. Consistently. Another benefit to shopping at Fluffy’s is the price is see is the price you pay out the door. Not every dispensary does that and I find it humorous these dispensary’s out here claim they carry the best “quality” in town yet the bud is dry and full of stems and seeds. At Fluffy’s the budtender trims the bud and weighs the flower in front of you. By far the best dispensary in Lawton. Cannafitchick approves!