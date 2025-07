Dr. Green Thumb's Cannabis Dispensary in Michigan is a haven for cannabis enthusiasts seeking top-quality products and exceptional service. From the moment you step through the door, you're greeted with a welcoming atmosphere and knowledgeable staff eager to assist. The selection at Dr. Green Thumb's is unparalleled, boasting a wide variety of strains, edibles, concentrates, and accessories to suit every preference and need. Whether you're a seasoned connoisseur or a curious newcomer, there's something for everyone here. Make sure you ask for Terrell WE WILL BE BACK!