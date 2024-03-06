CAN DELIVER NY
CAN DELIVER NY
dispensary
Indigenous

CAN DELIVER NY

Mastic, NY
274.4 miles away
9 products | Last updated:

Shop by category

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Weed deals

  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Concentrate

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Edible

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Pre-roll

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
shop all products

About this dispensary

CAN DELIVER NY

Can Deliver NY is proud to provide Cannabis Delivery services from the Poospatuck Reservation (meaning "where the waters meet"), a Native American reservation of the Unkechaug Tribe in the community of Mastic, New York; a sovereign nation that has been recognized by New York State as far back as the 18th century, and by Federal Courts as recently as 2009. We offer a wide range of fresh flower stored in temperature and humidity controlled environment that we only pack when a customer orders, ensuring the highest quality in taste, flavor and experience. We have a wide range of products from vapes to edibles to personal care products. Our business is a vital part of the Unkechaug community as it provides jobs and financial support to our tribe members. We invite you to check out our highest quality products and our exceptional services.

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 8
130 Poospatuck Ln, Mastic, NY
Send a message
Call 9294003388
Visit website
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreationalBlack ownedIndigenous owned

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
10am - 10pm
monday
10am - 10pm
tuesday
10am - 10pm
wednesday
10am - 10pm
thursday
10am - 10pm
friday
10am - 10pm
saturday
10am - 10pm

Photos of CAN DELIVER NY

Show all photos

Promotions at CAN DELIVER NY

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Updates from CAN DELIVER NY

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

5 Reviews of CAN DELIVER NY

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere