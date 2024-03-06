Can Deliver NY is proud to provide Cannabis Delivery services from the Poospatuck Reservation (meaning "where the waters meet"), a Native American reservation of the Unkechaug Tribe in the community of Mastic, New York; a sovereign nation that has been recognized by New York State as far back as the 18th century, and by Federal Courts as recently as 2009. We offer a wide range of fresh flower stored in temperature and humidity controlled environment that we only pack when a customer orders, ensuring the highest quality in taste, flavor and experience. We have a wide range of products from vapes to edibles to personal care products. Our business is a vital part of the Unkechaug community as it provides jobs and financial support to our tribe members. We invite you to check out our highest quality products and our exceptional services.