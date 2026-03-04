Ratings and reviews of FLYT
(1 reviews)
write a review
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
Reviews 1-1 of 1
J........2
Today
Flyt is hands down one of the best spots around. Their products are top-notch and clearly curated with quality in mind. Everything they carry feels intentional, and you can tell they really care about what they’re putting on the shelves. The customer service is truly A-1 — the staff is knowledgeable, welcoming, and always happy to help you find exactly what you’re looking for. On top of that, the whole space is super aesthetically pleasing and such a vibe. It’s not just a store, it’s an experience. What makes Flyt even better is their support of local businesses and brands. They do a great job highlighting the community and bringing in unique products you won’t find everywhere else
Dispensary response:
Thank you so much for the amazing review! ✈️ We’re so glad you enjoyed your experience at Flyt. Our crew works hard to curate top-quality products, create a space that feels like a vibe from the moment you walk in, and provide the kind of customer service that keeps people coming back. Supporting local brands and our Charlotte community is something we’re really passionate about, so it means a lot that you noticed. We truly appreciate the support and can’t wait to have you back at Flyt soon. Safe travels and see you on your next Flyt! 🚀
Today