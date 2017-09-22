N........l
Forbidden cannabis club has by far the best selection in town! The staff is knowledgeable and very friendly! The atmosphere of the shop is awesome and they always have something new to show me. I love FCC!
I love this place. The best premium bud in the area. Great deals everyday of the week. I always enjoy coming here, great buds and great selection. Oh and super awesome budtenders very knowledgeable and courteous.