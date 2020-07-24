C........5
I Love it Here !!! Its Close to Home. Great Flower, Kind Service, I Definitely Tell Everyone I know About Fort Gibson Wellness And I Will Continue to Return For My Medical Marijuana Needs 💯😍🌳😀
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Fort Gibson's first Open Dispensary is located in the greatest and oldest town of Fort Gibson OK, Next to a very popular gym called "Legendary Fitness" and "Studio 918!" health is wealth in Fort Gibson OK! We have Indica and sativa in flower! Great out the door prices! EVERY 6TH VISIT GETS YOU A $25 1/8TH or 0.01 GRAM!! Come and see us today!! "Where you're more than just a patient!"
I Love it Here !!! Its Close to Home. Great Flower, Kind Service, I Definitely Tell Everyone I know About Fort Gibson Wellness And I Will Continue to Return For My Medical Marijuana Needs 💯😍🌳😀
These are some of the nicest folks in town. Down to earth, easy to talk to, and informative. Prices are super reasonable, and the quality is amazing. They’re new in town and still growing, but have my business without a doubt.
It was my first time in and the staff was extremely friendly and helpful. They recommended the Chronic Widow and it’s was AMAZING!! Good bud and good prices I will return and I recommend this shop to everyone I know!!
They’ve just opened and are Great family like people! They helped with my first purchase and recommend “medicine woman” for my fibromyalgia! It helped! Thanks guys! Definitely going back.