I absolutely love Fred and his staff. they are so professional, but still make you feel like family. their staff is knowledgeable and their products are all amazing.
5.0
10 reviews
Best customer service hands down! Picked up some slurricane Sunday extracts concentrate and it was fire! With a price to match! I got it on special for $38! Definitely my go to shop!
One of my favorite places to go great people, great prices, great flowers can’t go wrong with Fred’s!
You have to check out this place!!! I mean i was looking for with great place,with good deals discounts and prices here you go 20 percent off first time. Got to the house to examine the product and smoke the first bowl and i haven't been high like this in awhile its amazing... Lots of good strains to choose from.
Thank you so much! So happy you enjoy the medicine! We hope to see you soon!
Awesome staff, products & prices. Would recommend this place to everybody. I go to them and only them. I've been a customer for quite a few months now and I can't see myself going anywhere else. So, I would suggest going in and seeing what they have to offer.😎
Thank you for your sweet review! We are so happy to have you!
We checked out 4 places one afternoon and this place stood out way above the other 3!! I will definitely be back & will recommend this place to all my friends.
Love this place
This place is awesome! All of the employees are are so friendly and helpful!! I go here constantly!!!!
Great service with very knowledgeable employees. This is the only place I will go from here on out.
great place for all you need and more. super friendly staff and even threw in some free goodies!