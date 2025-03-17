About this dispensary
Freedom CBD & Wellness
We are Tuscaloosa's Original Hemp Dispensary We have the Largest Selection of Top Shelf Flower in West Alabama... We carry Hemp Derived Delta THC products, CBD products in Full Spectrum, Broad Spectrum and Isolate CBD. Top Quality Oils, Gummies & Edibles, Topicals & Patches, Pet Products, CBD Vape Products & more. We feature multiple brands with a large selection of products. All of our products are Hemp Derived, Farm Bill Compliant & 3rd party lab tested. We are located on 15th Street in the College Walk Shopping Center next to ION Apartments. Freedom CBD & Wellness...TUSCALOOSA'S CBD STORE ! We are an Independently Woman Business
1110 15th St, Suite B, Tuscaloosa, AL
License 3453
StorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountWoman owned
