mamamarijuana1118 on August 2, 2018

The bud at Freedom is some of the top notch bud I've had... I have never been disappointed about any of my purchases. However, the lobby is very small and confining; almost claustrophobic! Most of their product is on the wall behind the counter which makes it hard to just nonchalantly browse alone. I mainly try to stick to one budtender, Junior, if I stray away I usually end up misinformed, I experienced poor service before, or sometime who just doesn't know the industry all too well. They have a good selection on flower but every other category is weak and could use a bigger selection... ESPECIALLY their pre-rolls...