esmohqui
I wasn't sure how I would feel, as I stopped in for convenience; I walked away with the best experience in the state, hands down. I would and will return every time. I have access to a lot of top shelf products, and the hash rosin and infused preroll here were worth hoarding--highest of compliments for my headstash! I worked with Kelly, who made me feel instantly at home and developed a clear, swift sense of my preferences and expectations--then she met them! Her personality, energy, knowledge, authenticity made all the difference. Literally. And that sparkling apple cider...it was just a fun extra but it was AMAZING! Cant wait to get more. In short, don't sleep on this spot! Dont waste $ at stores that don't care and don't know.
Thank you so much for the review! We love to hear that you choose Freedom Market for your cannabis needs and strive to make it an amazing experience for you each and every time. Kelly is amazing! Super knowledgeable and oh-so-friendly! Thanks for shopping with us! P.S. I 100% agree with you about the Happy Apple infused cider! Deliciousness that packs a punch!