meacham23 on February 8, 2019

I have been a customer here for a few months now and I have just got to say that Budtender Maggie is absolutely amazing. She is always very interactive with her customers, knows what to recommend and even recommends things that follow with what I am trying out and like the effects of. She is such an awesome lady and I hope she is there to stay for good. I don't typically like going in unless she is working because she just knows me and what I smoke and is always giving me ideas for awesome new weed to try. Chris is also a very nice guy. Doesn't seem to recommend a whole lot of different strains, but I don't think he smokes a wide variety either. Which is cool because not everyone wants to smoke the alphabet and some of our number system. ;) If you are ever in the area and need to make a pit stop for some green, this isn't a bad spot to do it. The only negative thing that I have to say about this place is that it is small and doesn't have a huge variety, but for how small it is, the variety is pretty generous in my opinion.