Chknlaydee on October 29, 2018

I’m not really sure how to start this review, I guess this is how it goes. So, first off just the basics Amazing service. Excellent pricing. Frequent Customer discount program is great. Atmosphere is always chill with good tunes and friendly staff. Product selection is wide and has lots of price range to choose from. Now, on to the real review “meat”. I was on a multitude of anti depressants and anxiety meds for almost a decade. 9 years 3 months to be exact. I started switching off them a year ago. I met Brenda at that time from a friend who said “Go see Brenda, she knows her shit”. She absolutely was right. Over the past year Brenda and I, through talking (yeah, craziness right?! A human who listens. And, wants you to feel better!!) have worked out what strains (I cannot consume, smoke, etc any straight sativa strains. Spins me like a top) Hybrids are ok, but I’m still wound and down. Indica is my friend. So I chat her up. I tell her the arguments and struggles, so she could really understand what I needed. I tell her events that are upcoming so we can plan ahead. The Swift mints are a friggin lifesaver. But still, wound. And waaay down. So we dig more. Rso. .5g a day at 82%. (Holy shit right?) and I was still not right. So we started Green Revolution’s tincture. “Chill” 200mg CBD and 100mg THC. 10mg CBD 5 THC. I started this two and half weeks ago. My mood is lifted and my brain has calmed. I am sleeping better and the nightmares have let go a bit. I have a great appetite now, that is hard with the anxiety. Too wound to eat. My thought process are clearer and I am noticing they are continuing to improve. I have been able to completely remove the RSO except as a breakthrough or “really fucked day” medication. I haven’t had to touch it yet, but I know it is in the cabinet. The bottle I purchased was 49.00 and I have a little under a third of the bottle left. Compared to the $45 each week for the RSO oils it is a budget cut of almost half. I really am hopeful for the first time in over 10 years that this happy feeling I have will stay. CBD and an employee named Brenda, who let my tears flow and saw my plea to get help (and a few others, Hayden, Jeremy just a few names) are making my life good again.