Only real options in flower were C4 products. C4 products are absolutely not worth the price they’re wanting. If they could get more Illicit gardens flower that would be fantastic, as that IMO is the go to for flower in MO medical growing!!!
This was my first visit to a cannabis dispensary. Everyone was very helpful and gave me valuable information about the products they sell. The office and dispensary are very clean. I will definitely return.
The first thing I noticed is place is very clean. The dude at the door is very nice. The guard in the waiting area is cool. And the budtenders are extremely nice and informative. They don't try to play doctor and push you here or there. Which for me personally, that makes it even better. So glad the KC trips are over. Amazing place and staff. Must check it out.