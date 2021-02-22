Chill space and hard to miss. Jamie was such a delight and would be saddened if I came back and she was not my bud tender.
The thing I like about this dispensary chain is they typically only carry 20%+ flower, so it’s a bit pricier than those dispensaries carrying primarily Flora. If money were no object, Illicit all day!
Yesterday I received my medical card and I decided to go treat myself and when I tell you they are literally the best like every thing about this dispensary is top notch very affordable and the vibes 💯 you have me for ever as a loyal customer hands-down