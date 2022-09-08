From the Hills was created with the mind set of bringing almost 18 years of cannabis experience to the Black Hills of South Dakota. Founder and CEO Todd Smith started in Cannabis in California in 2004. There Deadwood Management also owned by Mr. Smith, Designed, engineered , built and operated numerous cultivation facilities. Everything from light depravation greenhouses to state of the art indoor grow facilities. Deadwood Management also designs retail stores and both volatile chemical and non volatile manufacturing facilities.