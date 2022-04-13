FROSTEEZ - Billings
1638.7 miles away
In-store purchasing only
This store’s menu is not available
About this dispensary
FROSTEEZ - Billings
Here at Frosteez we work hard to provide only the highest-quality cannabis products in Montana. Your one-stop-shop featuring top shelf Flower, Pre-Rolls, Concentrates, Cartridges, Edibles, and Clones! Order online or come to one of our locations in Billings and Missoula and more to come. Open for Recreational and Medical. Stay Frosty!
Leafly member since 2022
ATMstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountrecreational
dispensary Hours (Mountain Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
11am-8pm
11am-8pm
11am-8pm
11am-8pm
11am-8pm
11am-8pm
11am-8pm
Photos of FROSTEEZ - Billings
Show all photos