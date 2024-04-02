Frosteez - Billings

Here at Frosteez we work hard to provide only the highest-quality cannabis products in Montana. We always have a wide variety of strains, concentrates, edibles and more. What sets us apart in Montana is the care we have for our community. We know cannabis can be overwhelming, and we want to make sure that we are only making it easier. We’re always welcoming feedback and suggestions and we do our best to bring in the products our customers are asking for. We’re a satisfaction guaranteed store, so if you ever have any issues, please give us a call or come back to see us again. Order online or come to one of our locations in Billings and Missoula and more to come. Open for Recreational and Medical.