Frosteez - Billings
Frosteez - Billings
dispensary
Medical & Recreational

Frosteez - Billings

BillingsMontana
1638.8 miles away
Loading...
346 products | Last updated:

Shop by category

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Shop by strain type

Loading...

Indica

Loading...

Sativa

Loading...

Hybrid

Concentrates

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Edibles

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Cartridges

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Pre-rolls

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Topicals

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Accessories

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Other

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Clone

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Seeds

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Want to see more?

This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.
shop all

About this dispensary

Frosteez - Billings

Here at Frosteez we work hard to provide only the highest-quality cannabis products in Montana. We always have a wide variety of strains, concentrates, edibles and more. What sets us apart in Montana is the care we have for our community. We know cannabis can be overwhelming, and we want to make sure that we are only making it easier. We’re always welcoming feedback and suggestions and we do our best to bring in the products our customers are asking for. We’re a satisfaction guaranteed store, so if you ever have any issues, please give us a call or come back to see us again. Order online or come to one of our locations in Billings and Missoula and more to come. Open for Recreational and Medical.

Leafly member since 2022

Followers: 57
5055 Jellison Rd , Bldg 3 , Billings, MT
Send a message
Call (406)2523569
Visit website
License D-100302-001
ATMCash acceptedCredit cards acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountMedicalRecreational

Hours and Info (MT)

sunday
9am - 7:55pm
monday
9am - 7:55pm
tuesday
9am - 7:55pm
wednesday
9am - 7:55pm
thursday
9am - 7:55pm
friday
9am - 7:55pm
saturday
9am - 7:55pm

Photos of Frosteez - Billings

Show all photos

11 Reviews of Frosteez - Billings

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
4.9
Atmosphere
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.