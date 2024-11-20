FROSTEEZ - Great Falls
Logo for FROSTEEZ - Great Falls
DISPENSARY
MEDICAL & RECREATIONAL

FROSTEEZ - Great Falls

Great Falls, MT
1780.4 miles away
aboutdirectionscall
Loading...
Last updated:

Edible

show all

Cartridge

show all

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
shop all products

About this dispensary

FROSTEEZ - Great Falls

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 0
183 Black Eagle Road, Great Falls, MT
Send a message
Call (406) 315-5960
Visit website
License D-100302-005
ATMStorefrontVeteran discountMedicalRecreational

Hours and Info (MT)

sunday
9am - 7:55pm
monday
9am - 7:55pm
tuesday
9am - 7:55pm
wednesday
9am - 7:55pm
thursday
9am - 7:55pm
friday
9am - 7:55pm
saturday
9am - 7:55pm

pickup Info

Today’s hours
Available until 7:55pm MT
TimeSame dayPaymentCash

Photos of FROSTEEZ - Great Falls

Promotions at FROSTEEZ - Great Falls

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Updates from FROSTEEZ - Great Falls

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

0 Reviews of FROSTEEZ - Great Falls

No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.