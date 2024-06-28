236 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
You recently viewed
Weed deals
Flower
Concentrate
Edible
Cartridge
Pre-roll
Topical
Accessory
Other
About this dispensary
FROSTEEZ - Laurel
Leafly member since 2024
Followers: 2
3150 Shannon Rd, Laurel, MT
License D-100302-004
ATMCash acceptedCredit cards acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discount
Hours and Info (MT)
sunday
9am - 8pm
monday
9am - 8pm
tuesday
9am - 8pm
wednesday
9am - 8pm
thursday
9am - 8pm
friday
9am - 8pm
saturday
9am - 8pm
Photos of FROSTEEZ - Laurel
Show all photos
Promotions at FROSTEEZ - Laurel
Updates from FROSTEEZ - Laurel
2 Reviews of FROSTEEZ - Laurel
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere