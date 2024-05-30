Full Tilt Cannabis

Full Tilt was established in 2020, and is run by small town Oklahoma locals. Since opening, we have entered some of our products in various competitions and have brought home trophies for those. We proudly provide top quality products at some of the most affordable prices in the area along with small batch, more exotic items. Located in the big lot next to Ace Hardware, we boast a convenient drive-thru and free, spacious parking for all of our patients. We also host various food trucks weekly! We possess a state-of-the-art extraction facility, producing Oklahoma’s finest BHO concentrates. Our well-recognized brands: Tasties, Envy, The Craft, New Horizon and Hustle Dab Co., diverse line of products, and friendly, informative staff are sure to boost your cannabis experience.