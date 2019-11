dingus611 on February 21, 2018

Nice shop with helpful and pretty knowledgeable budtenders. These guys carry a lot of the best brands on the market, especially some high quality but not incredibly popular brands. Love when a store carries craft products. Just about all you could ask for. I guess my only complaint about this store is that, it’s so small, and popular, I always get a feel like they want to move me in and out as fast as possible because there are always people coming in. Which is fine since I don’t require much service, as an informed customer who usually knows what they want. However it has made me think about, if I were someone who didn’t know what they wanted, I’m not sure how welcome I would feel to stick around and ask a lot of questions and whatnot without feeling like a burden.