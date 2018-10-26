Follow
FX420 Recreational Dispensary
(541) 459-7693
VIP Program
All you have to do is come into the store and sign up for our e-mail list!
Must sign up with email and/or phone number. Product must be over $5 to be eligible for a discount. Discount stacks with only the Veterans discount. We do not share your information with any third party company! No discounts can be applied to preweighed flower as they are all ready discounted!
Happy Hour
Every Friday from 2PM to 6PM we have our Happy Hour sale! Get 15% all product in the store!
This discout does NOT stack with any other discouts. If you have a higher discount we will use that one instead of the Happy Hour. No discounts can be applied to preweighed flower as they are all ready discounted!