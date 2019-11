sedge on July 21, 2019

This place always puts a smile on my face as soon as I walk in. The folks there are like a big family and greet you like you're family, help you out like family and give you discounts like family! I'm a regular customer and never go anywhere else in Roseburg, also tell anyone I know to go there, always take friends from out of town when they visit. FX has wonderful flower at incredible prices. Every person there has a wealth of knowledge and always tell me about what's new and tasty. They remember me and know what I like which makes the visit a pleasure. I should remember all their names but Jessie in particular has educated me about cartridges and is always super friendly and helpful, as is every single person there. It must be a great place to work when employees are that pleasant and demonstrate real awareness of customer service. It's hard to find that level of service these days, especially some dispensaries that act like they're doing you a big favor selling you (sh***ty) weed and condescendingly answering questions like they're talking to a 5 year old. FX respects and values their customers and that's always been my experience there. Two things that for me would raise their level from gold to platinum: Reusing plastic flower containers - currently it's very difficult to recycle the flower containers, same with prescription bottles and so many other things. I have been to many, many dispensaries that welcome people to bring their own clean containers with no problem at all. I buy small amounts of flower several days every week and the bottles just pile up, every one of them shiny and basically new. We don't need thousands of them in the landfill for sure. Especially now that plastic has been found in the Mariana Trench (the deepest part of the ocean floor that we know of) it's become our responsibility to reduce plastic use. Allowing patrons to reuse clean flower containers for the multiple, even daily small purchases that keep your store hopping with happy customers would put FX 420 on the cutting edge of sustainability in the cannabis industry imho. Not to mention attracting environmentally conscious customers who may be shopping elsewhere. Just hoping you'll consider it. I love to come in and see what new flower has just arrived or what's selling like hotcakes today, it's an adventure every time. Stuff turns over quickly, and it's a treat to be able to sample so many varieties since I buy small amounts frequently. It tells the name of the grower on the label after you buy it, but I'd like to be able to find out BEFORE I choose. Seems like if it's going to be on the label then maybe there could be a list or something the budtenders could access for that information. I figure if I like something grown by "Serenity Lane" (< not a real grower) then I'd probably like other varieties by them. I do sometimes figure it out from looking at the pre-rolls and who they are from. You guys are so well informed and helpful with us gourmet weed shoppers so please see if there is a way to make this information available up front. Too long, people probly won't read - but whatever. FX is the gem of Douglas County for dispensaries, right off I-5. Whether you live here or are just passing through don't miss out!