All you have to do is come into the store and sign up for our e-mail list!
Must sign up with email and/or phone number. Product must be over $5 to be eligible for a discount. Discount stacks with only the Veterans discount. We do not share your information with any third party company! No discounts can be applied to preweighed flower as they are all ready discounted!
All Products
Purple Punch
from LEAP FARMS
16.7%
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Papaya Punch
from Luna Cow
20.3%
THC
___
CBD
$6.671 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Slurricane
from Kings Cannabis
28.17%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Slurricane
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mendo Breath
from Sugartree Farms
25.83%
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Creme Brulee
from Scissortail Farms
24.21%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Super Silver Haze
from BG Farms
19.6%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Pineapple Super Silver Haze
Strain
$51 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Holy Grail Kush
from Verdant Leaf Farms
27.64%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Stardawg
from Belushi's
22.16%
THC
___
CBD
$6.671 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Cookies
from Karma
15.7%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Blueberry Cookies
Strain
$6.671 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Sour Diesel
from HUSH
22.3%
THC
___
CBD
$4.171 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
GSC
from HUSH
19.6%
THC
___
CBD
$3.331 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Canis Majoris
from Shango
23.81%
THC
___
CBD
$6.671 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Southern Belle #6
from Rolen Stone
22.19%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$8.331 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Candyland
from Million Elephants
23.08%
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Golden Pineapple
from Lucky Lion
26.7%
THC
0.12%
CBD
Golden Pineapple
Strain
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
THC Bomb
from Luna Cow
18.2%
THC
___
CBD
$3.571 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Geek Glue
from Geek Farms
18.48%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Chocolate Grape Diesel
from Korova Arizona
26.04%
THC
___
CBD
$7.621 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
White Tahoe Cookies
from STICKS
21.4%
THC
___
CBD
$4.291 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Bluenami
from Porta Farms
9.94%
THC
10.24%
CBD
$4.171 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Samoa Cookies
from Porta Farms
17.15%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Dream Lotus
from HUSH
20.9%
THC
___
CBD
$4.171 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Full Boat
from Puds Buds
20.44%
THC
___
CBD
$6.671 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Forbidden Fruit
from Million Elephants
20.3%
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Apricot MAC
from OreKron (Oregon)
17.42%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$6.671 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Chem Cookies
from Mothership Glass
15.7%
THC
1.21%
CBD
Chem Cookies
Strain
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Bubblemint
from Belushi's
20.8%
THC
___
CBD
$6.671 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
MAC
from Meraki
28.7%
THC
0.1%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Papaya Punch
from Repleo Farms
22.69%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Papaya Punch
Strain
$8.331 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato
from Million Elephants
26.09%
THC
___
CBD
$6.671 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Trainwreck
from Million Elephants
15.01%
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Gelato #5
from Meraki
16%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$6.671 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Beach Wedding
from Sugarbud
28.2%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Perpetrator
from CannaLife
18.58%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$6.671 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
MAC 1
from Everbloom
28.95%
THC
0.21%
CBD
Mac 1
Strain
$8.331 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Bubblemint 1g Live Resin Gems N Juice
from Funk Extracts
68.66%
THC
___
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Headbanger x Flor CR 1g Dripper
from White Label Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Long Valley Royal Kush LR
from Sterling Gold Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Jack & Cheese LRS .5g
from Bobsled Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$30½ g
In-store only
Funk Dawg Mint Bubble Hash
from SugarTop Buddery
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
