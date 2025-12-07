I had recently wrote a review. I went in the store last night and the guy working is so rude. He's the type of employee that does not have any customer service skills. If you are not friendly no one wants to do businesses there. Do some thing with your employee or risk losing customers. He does not need to be there. Very rude. This happened on the 30th yesterday. I do not like a rude worker and he will get cursed out. It was around 8 p.m when I went. Get rid of him he don't deserve that job. The security guard was friendlier than him.