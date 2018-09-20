IcedEyes420
Seth & Staff are 💯 !! Everytime I have been to the Melrose Store I leave very pleased with my experience!! Any problems isn't a problem cuz they're LEGIT Thanks Guys, Lauren P.
4.6
10 reviews
Everyone here is so helpful and nice... always ready to answer any questions!
I love every aspect of this dispensary, my fav one. Great flower, always good and consistent. The staff is bomb, super nice, accommodating, and knowledgeable. They explain everything when asked a question, love these guys. I keep coming back 👌😀
I like this place. A Little bit of this, a little bit of that. The guys they are always mad cool but they should do more discounts and have a better reward program. I’m not complaining because they gave me five dollars off today and I haven’t been there in like three months for a cash discrepancy from my last time in. But that was awesome that they recognized it so I’ll go here from time to time and get some goodies. Thanks guys!
My favorite dispensary by far.
I was helped today from Aron. He truly is a wonderful person. He explained the different products to me and helped me choose something for my nerve pain until we can purchase vapors again. Thank you for your great products.
The staff here is A1 always takes their time to make sure your happy every time! The flower is always fresh unlike a lot of places around..It’s a great comfortable location for all you needs. Thanks fam! 🤙🏼
I always feel safe going to Garden Remedies. The staff is friendly and knowledgeable. An ounce is $300. I don't believe many dispensaries sell at $300. More like $350. They had one of my favorite strains today Sour Kosher so I scooped up an ounce. They use to have AJ Sour Diesel rated #1 strain by Leafly but they will not carry it no more I'm told. Sour Kosher is similar but you're restrained by the kush part. More relaxed than with AJ alone.
CBD products are great! Especially, CBD bath bomb, tincture and lotions. CBD God flower dank and effective for pain and inflammation. Looking forward to trying Blue Dream CBD. The management and customer service are accountable and helpful.
The staff at Melrose is awesome. They section of all products is great and if this spot never goes recreational thatd be great. Love the personal service by each and every employee. Feel like ive been going here for yrs.