CMB240K on November 22, 2019

I like this place. A Little bit of this, a little bit of that. The guys they are always mad cool but they should do more discounts and have a better reward program. I’m not complaining because they gave me five dollars off today and I haven’t been there in like three months for a cash discrepancy from my last time in. But that was awesome that they recognized it so I’ll go here from time to time and get some goodies. Thanks guys!