78 products | Last updated:
Garden State Botanicals
Leafly member since 2023
Followers: 3
1345 US-1 , North Brunswick, NJ
License 08092023
ATMcash acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountmedical
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
10am - 6pm
monday
10am - 6pm
tuesday
10am - 6pm
wednesday
10am - 6pm
thursday
10am - 6pm
friday
10am - 6pm
saturday
10am - 6pm
3 Reviews of Garden State Botanicals
s........h
3 days ago
Nice spot
j........e
3 days ago
had a little variety of everything. clean, sleek atmosphere. budtender was pleasant and knowledgeable
S........e
4 days ago
great staff and selection!