They had $50 ounce special stated no seeds or shake. That was a lie. Along with every bag being shorted a half gram. Too bad I bought some shatter and crumble half ounce I was coming in the next day to get 3 ounces of live resin. Along with my two besties to grab more bud but since you shorted my bags you lost out on business. If you go here just remember your bags are going to be short. I weighed mine on 3 different scales because I was so mad that I was shorted.