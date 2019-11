BriGee84 on November 11, 2019

Love the OG Kush the most bust all of the edibles I have tried so far are amazing. The Saturday Morning Cookie is probably my fave so far. The service is always great and friendly, super informative. Love the atmosphere, free snacks and water while you wait in the lobby. Fave dispensary by far. Deals everyday of the week and great rewards program. I've also received free stuff for being a good customer.