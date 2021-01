I’ve been visiting Get Me Some Green since they opened. What a breath of fresh air (literally - it doesn’t smell at all nor is it smoky). The atmosphere is great with a really nice vibe. A good selection of products both CBD, CBG, CBN and Delta8 along with smoking and vaping accessories. Knowledgeable staff. They have a cool budbar area with CBD coffee and tea where you can partake. Hidden Jem for sure.