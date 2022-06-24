omgosh! For a small town hole in the wall place, Goat Weed Farms is a quaint little shop. The lights are so much fun. The atosmosphere is light and friendly. The budtenders spend time with me explaining products and so much more. Nice people and fun to shop there. The CBDiesel is great for my shaking hands. I'll definately be back on my way through little Plentywoood, Mt. Thanks guys.