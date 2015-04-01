Sethlordylordylordy
Store is ok, nothing to write home about. Herb was pretty good, but the service was a bit meh. Not terrible, but... Overall ok. I'd stop again on my way to Sisters if needed, but won't make an effort to come here.
4.6
10 reviews
I agree with another poster, one good BT and the rest are very unhelpful and not very kind. I hope he goes somewhere else as I won't be back for just him, sorry bud.
this place is awesome and the people are friendly always and have what I want every time I go to sweethome to visit 😀✌
Great place, always enjoy going in. wonderful product, awesome people.
Kit is THC in Angel form; posing as a human with a cool attitude.
Best Store in Oregon! Friendly and knowledgeable Bud-tenders, always great deals and always great product.
My favorite rec shop in Oregon :) I LOVE the budtenders here, they are knowledgeable and friendly! They always have great deals. 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟
Nobody is very helpful except the young man with brown curly hair and glasses. He's always on the ball. Since they've gone rec I've been disappointed. I use to be a long time customer and felt welcomed. Now, I'm treated rudely. I use to like this place. Quality over quantity is always preferable😕
Great quality and low prices on wax, helpful and polite staff.
The people are amazing and know what they are talking about and the stuff they are selling I won't go anywhere else if I can help it.