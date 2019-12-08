529 products
Staff picks
Airo Pro | Durban Poison | .5g Cartridge
from Airo Pro
75.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$30½ g
In-store only
All Products
Mango Haze (0202)
from Ruby Farms
6.82%
THC
9.55%
CBD
CBD Mango Haze
Strain
$7.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Diesel Kush (0698)
from Dutch Valley Farms
28.89%
THC
0.09%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Alien Ice Cream (5372)
from Green Choice Farms
21.25%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Alien Ice Cream
Strain
$7.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Black D.O.G. x Geistgrow (0422)
from Zoe Therapeutics
28.9%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cheesecake (12359)
from Shango
23.9%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Cheesecake
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
The BIzz (0757)
from Hardwood
27.2%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Punch (0159)
from Muru Wholesale
22.77%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Nuken (4748)
from Eugene Cultivators
20.8%
THC
___
CBD
$7.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Wow (2601)
from Pintail Gardens
22.2%
THC
___
CBD
$7.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Watermelon Zkittlez (8819)
from Sweet Life
20.12%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Watermelon Zkittlez
Strain
$7.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Grape Valley Kush (1852)
from Shango
23.95%
THC
___
CBD
$7.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Grapefruit Juice (2775)
from Sweet Life
30.09%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Grapefruit Juice
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Memory Loss (2478)
from Shango
25.92%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Memory Loss
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Orion's Belt (2732)
from Shango
24.39%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lavender Trinity
from Froglicker Farms
25.02%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Rocket Fuel (0232)
from Solace Meds
20.4%
THC
0.17%
CBD
Rocket Fuel
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Atmosphere (2152)
from Growing Green Farms
21.25%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Atmosphere
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Peak 19 (7317)
from Green Acers Farm
19.25%
THC
0%
CBD
Peak 19
Strain
$7.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Electric Diesel (6091)
from Pacific Green Growers
10.3%
THC
___
CBD
$3.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
24K (6088)
from Pacific Green Growers
11.5%
THC
0%
CBD
24k Gold
Strain
$3.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MAC (3868)
from Pacific Green Growers
13.9%
THC
___
CBD
$3.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Durban Poison (4396 1)
from BJ's A Grade
21.62%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Cake OG (5063)
from NDN Wholesale
17.3%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Lemon Cake OG
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Golden Pineapple (0163)
from Pacific Green Growers
14.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Pineapple
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Huckleberry Pounder (5092)
from NDN Wholesale
17.1%
THC
0.2%
CBD
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pineapple Express (7454)
from Williams Wonder Farms
24.7%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Platinum GSC (6090)
from Pacific Green Growers
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Platinum GSC
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Chem 91 (0647)
from Indo Supply
24.2%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Chemdog 91
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Chemdawg (4248)
from Sixtech Distribution
26.07%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry Pie (0025)
from Oregon Grow Group
26.6%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Cherry Pie
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lucky Bud (5537)
from Compassionate Circles LLC
32.13%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Royal Treat (4925)
from Lucky Lion
24.3%
THC
0.11%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
King Tut (0009)
from Oregon Grow Group
29.5%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Tutankhamon
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
The White (0119)
from High Valley Organics
28.34%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MAC (8033)
from Portland High Standards
29%
THC
0.09%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Diesel Kush (0698)
from Dutch Valley Farms
28.89%
THC
0.09%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
CBD Shark
from Koru Cannabis
5.84%
THC
10.36%
CBD
CBD Shark
Strain
$7.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mimosa (1276)
from Omega Blends
23.97%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mimosa (2158)
from Growing Green Albany
19.77%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$7.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
