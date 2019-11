Chelseymrw on October 18, 2019

I love this shop!! I always feel welcomed when I'm there and they are so friendly. I like how the staff is so knowledgeable about the different strains, effects, and what it treats or helps your condition. They have a great selection and price is reasonable. Flower smells and taste exactly how you think it should taste, not that chemical after taste. Fast service but not hurried and always a smile.