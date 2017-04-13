dabbing.f.o. on May 14, 2019

The only reason I continue to go here is because it's across the street from where I live and because they have medical so I can get the dosage I need. The $50 ounces of shake are just as good as the top shelf flower...not saying much about the quality. I tried shopping here a couple days ago and I had the worst dispensary experience yet. I went into the MED side and waited a minute or so before ringing the doorbell. I waited some more and tried the doorbell a couple more times and no one was coming and no one was being helped inside. I went over to Rec and asked if someone could go over to Med and help me and they said someone would be right over. At this point I had already been waiting for about 10 minutes. I went back over there and after another few minutes of waiting and doorbell ringing it was very clear no one cared enough to come over to Med. I went back into Rec to ask when someone was going to be over and they LIED TO MY FACE. The guy I talked to this time said he couldn't work Med and he'd get someone over there and apologized for the inconvenience. From behind the counter a guy called up and said that he was just over there and there was no one there. If he had really gone over there he would've seen my med card and ID in the window and heard me ringing the doorbell. He proceeded to lie to me and said he even checked the lobby! I was standing there the whole time and no one checked the lobby. At this point I had to leave to calm down. I work at a dispensary (REC only) and we would be fired for doing something like that. I went back in because I didn't have time to go anywhere else and I went and waited in med AGAIN. It wasn't until a second person walked into the lobby that anyone came around to help...and it was the guy that lied to me. He didn't care about my purchase at all and started helping the other lady first! At the end he gave me a measly 10% discount for my troubles. I was wearing my badge the whole time and if he was paying attention or cared about his job at all he would've seen that.