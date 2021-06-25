MEDICAL ID REQUIREDDon't have a medical card? Switch menus to view the recreational items.
22 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
Your recently viewed
Staff favorites
Flower
Concentrates
Edibles
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.shop all
About this dispensary
Golden Valley Honey
Leafly member since 2021
Followers: 0
2910 Grand Ave, Billings, MT
License D-00194
cash acceptedcredit cards accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontmedical
dispensary Hours (Mountain Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
11am-7pm
11am-7pm
11am-7pm
11am-7pm
11am-7pm
11am-7pm
11am-7pm
Photos of Golden Valley Honey
Show all photos
Deals at Golden Valley Honey
see all promotions