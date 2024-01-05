GOOD DAY FARM - Jennings NOW OPEN
About this dispensary

New store coming soon! GOOD DAY FARM Jennings Situated in the heart of Louisiana, our dispensary offers a diverse selection of high-quality cannabis products, ensuring that you have access to the finest strains and cannabis-infused goods. At GOOD DAY FARM, we are committed to providing a positive and educational experience for both seasoned enthusiasts and those new to the world of cannabis. Whether you’re seeking relaxation, relief, or recreation, our knowledgeable staff is here to guide you through our curated offerings. Thank you for choosing GOOD DAY FARM as your trusted destination for top-notch cannabis products in Jennings, LA.

1920 Evangeline Rd., Jennings, LA
Call 337-218-4643
Visit website
ATMCash acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleMedical

Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
9am - 1pm
monday
9am - 7pm
tuesday
9am - 7pm
wednesday
9am - 7pm
thursday
9am - 7pm
friday
9am - 7pm
saturday
9am - 7pm

0 Reviews of GOOD DAY FARM - Jennings NOW OPEN

