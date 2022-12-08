let me start by saying I've always enjoyed everthing about cookies but good daY, on the other hand is a whole different story. I actually try my best not to buy their products anymore. this is not so much a complaint about burners as it is about good day farm. and my top complaints would be that I've had some type of issue with almost every cartridge that I've bought (7 out 10), I check the weight of any and all pre packaged flower due to the fact that way to many of them have been short ( 3 out of 5) were short and 1 was over by almost 2 grams. NY final complaint would be with how the upper management and hr department at the cultivation facility in pine bluff area xhose to handle certain situations. in other word's, Berner's not by good day would be a 5 star establishment.