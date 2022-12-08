dispensary
GOOD DAY FARM - Little Rock
Little Rock, AR
R........e
December 8, 2022
Verified Shopper
Do not believe any thc numbers they have listed online,I drove 100 miles to get 38 percent jealousy 40 an eighth, got in the car drove 20 miles pulled over at a gas station was curious to smell it, its prepackaged tear it open and it smelled funky, looked at numbers real close and its only 19 percent, asked around today and people say that's the norm they just lie online. No other place does, enlightened, 420, native green, the greenery, the source, releaf so this will be last purchase from good day farm little rock. Sad for a medical patient to get this.
M........2
October 14, 2020
Compassionate workers here and a dispensary that actually cares about impoverished patients.This dispensary has the best compassionate care program in the state. I've checked them all. I cannot say thank you enough to this place. I could tell that Chris genuinely cared about helping me treat my symptoms of CPTSD.
M........0
March 17, 2020
Knowledgeable staff!! Great experience overall.
D........3
May 20, 2020
The budtenders are cool. It's fast in and out. Great Compassionate Care program💚🌹Thank you
g........h
November 13, 2021
Kind and educated staff, great products, good vibes
g........s
January 7, 2022
Verified Shopper
Everyone is very kind . Quality has been good. Service not so much. 2 online orders that were lost !!!! Thankfully I had a screenshot of my order I made or else they would have had no record of it there. It was still a hassle and the first time they didn’t even have what I wanted so I took something that I really didn’t want. Should have just said no and went to another dispensary that day after that
s........0
January 28, 2023
I find excellent discounts here, compared to other stores. Excellent atmosphere. Knowledgeable staff; friendly, always! Love this store!😍
a........7
August 30, 2022
Very friendly and knowledgeable staff.
D........r
April 16, 2022
best people and selection around
r........c
December 28, 2022
The cannabis that they sale in the jars, (normally the more expensive eighths) has been either way to dry , or wayyy to green /fresh! This is the 10th and last time.. only get the bud that is in the milar sealed up bags. They seem to cured wayyy better , preserving the terpene profile
y........1
October 8, 2023
let me start by saying I've always enjoyed everthing about cookies but good daY, on the other hand is a whole different story. I actually try my best not to buy their products anymore. this is not so much a complaint about burners as it is about good day farm. and my top complaints would be that I've had some type of issue with almost every cartridge that I've bought (7 out 10), I check the weight of any and all pre packaged flower due to the fact that way to many of them have been short ( 3 out of 5) were short and 1 was over by almost 2 grams. NY final complaint would be with how the upper management and hr department at the cultivation facility in pine bluff area xhose to handle certain situations. in other word's, Berner's not by good day would be a 5 star establishment.
C........2
March 17, 2020
Got some 30%+ flower here...nice and cool employees...upbeat and clean environment...I will return.
8........d
December 5, 2021
My new favorite dispensary! The people are so nice. Haley helped me out today and made it a pleasant experience. Very kind and professional but chill and made me feel comfortable. They had a sale on carts and $25 eighths. Great selection of products. I’ll be back for sure
S........7
October 1, 2020
Great place, great staff. When things hit, you better go it. Have a great compassionate care, if others had it they'll be low on product too
C........2
October 21, 2020
Excellent product and very knowledgeable staff!
d........8
July 20, 2022
This was all new to me. I'm trying this for pain and stress , trying to get off of opioids or cut down on amount. Everyone there was super nice. I cant stand long and the officer there brought me a chair. They patiently answered my questions. I liked the atmosphere also. Even the music, 😆.
d........b
March 1, 2021
I double every positive review above. I have been going to HOC since they opened, and every visit is better than the visit before. They are truly interested in the health of their patients, and their recommendations are more on target the more they get to know you. Rarely are they out of what I need. You can order online, or call-in your order. The quality, service, and atmosphere are all excellent. I hear it's a woman-owned business,. Maybe that's why.
d........0
May 1, 2022
I picked up the cookies Gary Payton smoking I mean fire
d........a
January 11, 2024
Hayden is one of my favorite budtenders. He's a mellow little fellow. Always helpful, cordial and professional. Never had a bad experience with this dispensary. You guys are the best in the business. ❤️☮️🙄🟦
P........0
September 2, 2023
Verified Shopper
GDF has been my go to since they opened here in Little Rock. Never checked or had to worry about orders. Today I got got. Got the green crack and one of the larger nugs was nothing but leave with minimal flower. I’ll be back but definitely will check for now on. Got pics but don’t know how to post.
k........1
August 12, 2023
Verified Shopper
Well since shopping online has become the new norm, why not include the needs of all medical patients. So if I can order online and pick up in a matter of minutes, count me in. I'm definitely using this fast free option again. And you get a 20% discount. Say no more
d........7
2 days ago
Chelsie was super friendly helpful and lovely.
m........n
February 28, 2020
First time there. I am not as knowledgeable of the types of medical cannabis and/or ways to consume it. I was helped by Hannah. She was a tremendous help! She patiently and kindly explained the different strains to me and helped me find something that will hoped suit my needs. I will definitely be back :)
D........e
October 11, 2023
Buds are tiny and not good quality. Sales staff can’t answer questions and always need a manager to help. Prices are outrageous, but that’s Arkansas. Doesn’t help to have a lot of people asking you for cash in the parking lot. Better stores in Little Rock.