GOOD DAY FARM - Little Rock
GOOD DAY FARM first opened its Little Rock dispensary in 2021 at 900 S Rodney Parham Rd. We have now expanded our footprint in response to the growing demand for innovative, high-quality medical cannabis products with a fresh look and new West Little Rock location. Berner’s by Good Day Farm will be the first in the state to carry strains from famed cannabis brand Cookies. The larger dispensary location will allow us to serve more patients, expand product offerings and deliver a truly Southern approach to patient care with our friendly and knowledgeable GOODtenders.
11600 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock, AR
License 00126
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountMedical
Hours and Info (CT)
sunday
10am - 6pm
monday
10am - 8pm
tuesday
10am - 8pm
wednesday
10am - 8pm
thursday
10am - 8pm
friday
10am - 8pm
saturday
10am - 8am
