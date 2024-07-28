GOOD DAY FARM - Little Rock

GOOD DAY FARM first opened its Little Rock dispensary in 2021 at 900 S Rodney Parham Rd. We have now expanded our footprint in response to the growing demand for innovative, high-quality medical cannabis products with a fresh look and new West Little Rock location. Berner’s by Good Day Farm will be the first in the state to carry strains from famed cannabis brand Cookies. The larger dispensary location will allow us to serve more patients, expand product offerings and deliver a truly Southern approach to patient care with our friendly and knowledgeable GOODtenders.