GOOD DAY FARM - Little Rock
dispensary
Medical

Little Rock, AR
874.6 miles away
Shop by category

Weed deals

About this dispensary

GOOD DAY FARM first opened its Little Rock dispensary in 2021 at 900 S Rodney Parham Rd. We have now expanded our footprint in response to the growing demand for innovative, high-quality medical cannabis products with a fresh look and new West Little Rock location. Berner’s by Good Day Farm will be the first in the state to carry strains from famed cannabis brand Cookies. The larger dispensary location will allow us to serve more patients, expand product offerings and deliver a truly Southern approach to patient care with our friendly and knowledgeable GOODtenders.

Leafly member since 2020

Followers: 379
11600 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock, AR
License 00126
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountMedical

Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
10am - 6pm
monday
10am - 8pm
tuesday
10am - 8pm
wednesday
10am - 8pm
thursday
10am - 8pm
friday
10am - 8pm
saturday
10am - 8am

25 Reviews of GOOD DAY FARM - Little Rock

4.4
Quality
4.5
Service
4.6
Atmosphere